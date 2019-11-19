Tuesday starts off drizzly, dries out before dinner
SPOKANE, Wash. - You'll need your rain jacket again this morning.
Tuesday will start out drizzly with showers lasting until the afternoon. We should dry out before dinnertime, then see clear skies through the night.
The good news: A break in the gloomy weather is on the way! We should see sunshine the rest of this week with high temperatures in the 40s each day.
LOCAL AND REGIONAL NEWS
- #happylife: Crowd-pleasing sides for Thanksgiving dinner
- Plans to improve safety at Hwy 2 and Colbert Road stall
- Local woman starts free library for homeless
- Neighborhood association files lawsuit over proposed Glenrose sports complex
- Coeur d'Alene Cruises takes you on a journey to the North Pole
- Dream of a White Christmas at the 'Bing Crosby Holiday Film Festival'