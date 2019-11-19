News

Tuesday starts off drizzly, dries out before dinner

SPOKANE, Wash. - You'll need your rain jacket again this morning.

Tuesday will start out drizzly with showers lasting until the afternoon. We should dry out before dinnertime, then see clear skies through the night. 

The good news: A break in the gloomy weather is on the way! We should see sunshine the rest of this week with high temperatures in the 40s each day. 

