Tuesday is National Cheeseburger Day! Celebrate with a Red Robin burger

Posted: Sep 17, 2018 10:03 AM PDT

Updated: Sep 17, 2018 10:03 AM PDT

SPOKANE, Wash. - In honor of National Cheeseburger Day on Tuesday, September 18, Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and Brews is offering a one-day only cheeseburger deal. 

Guests who visit a participating Red Robin restaurant on the holiday can enjoy a Gourmet Cheeseburger and Bottomless Steak Fries for just $5, with any beverage purchase.

The Gourmet Cheeseburger features a fresh, beef patty and is topped with pickle relish, red onions, pickles, lettuce, tomatoes, mayo and choice of cheese. 

Red Robin restaurants Downtown and in Spokane Valley are participating in the deal. Find other locations here

