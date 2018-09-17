Tuesday is National Cheeseburger Day! Celebrate with a Red Robin burger
SPOKANE, Wash. - In honor of National Cheeseburger Day on Tuesday, September 18, Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and Brews is offering a one-day only cheeseburger deal.
Guests who visit a participating Red Robin restaurant on the holiday can enjoy a Gourmet Cheeseburger and Bottomless Steak Fries for just $5, with any beverage purchase.
The Gourmet Cheeseburger features a fresh, beef patty and is topped with pickle relish, red onions, pickles, lettuce, tomatoes, mayo and choice of cheese.
Red Robin restaurants Downtown and in Spokane Valley are participating in the deal. Find other locations here.
LOCAL AND REGIONAL NEWS
- East Valley School District asks voters to approve $13M levy
- Learn more about the $495M schools bond on your November ballot
- The time to get your flu shot is now
- Trial set for teacher accused of feeding puppy to turtle
- Woman dies in early morning apartment fire in Hillyard
- This morning's top headlines