Tubbs Hill closed after possible human bones found

Copyright 2019 KXLY.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior permission. Tubbs Hill is closed after a hiker and investigators found what could be human bones.

Copyright 2019 KXLY.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior permission. Tubbs Hill is closed after a hiker and investigators found what could be human bones.

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Coeur d'Alene Police closed Tubbs Hill Friday after investigators found what they believe to be human bones.

On Thursday, a citizen reported finding a bone in the popular hiking area to authorities. Investigators said they found two more while digging on Friday. Police said the bone found by the hiker is likely a human femur.

Tubbs Hill is currently closed, as CDA Police investigate a likely human femur bone found by a hiker. Investigators digging found two more today. Police say they don’t believe there is anything nefarious about it, but are still treating it as a possible crime #kxly pic.twitter.com/KNijrVIwFx — Hawk Hammer (@HawkKXLY) March 29, 2019

Police said they do not believe the incident is suspcious, but are still treating it as a possible crime.

Catch up on the day's news and look ahead to tomorrow by signing up for the Daily Local email newsletter from KXLY4. Headlines, events, and staff picks every weeknight at 8 p.m. Sign up HERE to get your news on the D.L.