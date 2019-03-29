Tubbs Hill closed after possible human bones found
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Coeur d'Alene Police closed Tubbs Hill Friday after investigators found what they believe to be human bones.
On Thursday, a citizen reported finding a bone in the popular hiking area to authorities. Investigators said they found two more while digging on Friday. Police said the bone found by the hiker is likely a human femur.
Tubbs Hill is currently closed, as CDA Police investigate a likely human femur bone found by a hiker. Investigators digging found two more today. Police say they don’t believe there is anything nefarious about it, but are still treating it as a possible crime #kxly pic.twitter.com/KNijrVIwFx— Hawk Hammer (@HawkKXLY) March 29, 2019
Police said they do not believe the incident is suspcious, but are still treating it as a possible crime.
