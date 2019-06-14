Trump owes Spokane $65,000 for 2016 rally, but other campaigns owe money, too

Alex Wong/Getty Images 1946: Donald Trump, the businessman and TV personality who was elected 45th president of the United States in 2016, is born in Queens, New York. Before his entrance into politics, Trump had already become known for his extravagant lifestyle, outspoken manner and "The Apprentice" reality TV show.

Alex Wong/Getty Images 1946: Donald Trump, the businessman and TV personality who was elected 45th president of the United States in 2016, is born in Queens, New York. Before his entrance into politics, Trump had already become known for his extravagant lifestyle, outspoken manner and "The Apprentice" reality TV show.

SPOKANE, Wash. - A new report from the Center for Public Integrity reports the Trump campaign owes the City of Spokane over $65,000 in public security costs.

The money comes from Donald Trump’s 2016 visit to the Lilac City ahead of the presidential election. The report also indicates that the Trump campaign owes money to several cities, totaling more than $841,000.

READ: Trump supporters and protestors clash after rally

But, here in Spokane, Trump is not the only one that owes the city money for security costs.

Fianna Dickson with the City of Spokane said the city has sent invoices to a number of campaigns over the years seeking reimbursement for public safety and security services provided by the Spokane Police Department.

RELATED: It's Clinton vs. Sanders as democrats descend on Spokane

Dickson said the city sent bills to the Hillary Clinton campaign after former President Bill Clinton visited Spokane. A bill was also sent to the Bernie Sanders campaign when he visited in 2016. Neither campaign paid up.

In fact, the city has sent invoices to campaigns numerous times over the years and has never received payment. That said, Dickson said the city has no plans to pursue payment for the bills.

Catch up on the day's news and look ahead to tomorrow by signing up for the Daily Local email newsletter from KXLY4. Headlines, events, and staff picks every weeknight at 8 p.m. Sign up HERE to get your news on the D.L.