Trump enjoying a hot streak, a break from immigration news

Posted: Jun 29, 2018 09:22 PM PDT

Updated: Jun 29, 2018 09:22 PM PDT

WASHINGTON (AP) -  President Donald Trump is enjoying quite a hot streak.

A Supreme Court vacancy just fell in his lap, offering a chance to shape the court for decades. The current court handed him two favorable rulings in a single week. And there's a Russia summit on the horizon, promising headlines for a week or more.

Some of the good news is not of his making. Still, a series of welcome events has given the president a reprieve from images of migrant children being separated from their families at the border, as well as negative headlines about administrative chaos implementing his hardline immigration policies.

