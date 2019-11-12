Truck gets stuck under Stevens St. underpass... again
SPOKANE, Wash. - Two southbound lanes of Stevens Street were blocked Tuesday morning when a semi truck got stuck in the underpass.
Spokane Police and a tow truck responded to the scene to assist in removing the semi, which belonged to Performance Food Group.
Over the years, the Stevens Street bridge has battled many trucks, despite efforts to avoid crashes. Lights and additional warning signs were added to the bridge to help drivers know when they are over height.
