Truck gets stuck under Stevens St. underpass... again

Posted: Nov 12, 2019 08:42 AM PST

Updated: Nov 12, 2019 09:40 AM PST

SPOKANE, Wash. - Two southbound lanes of Stevens Street were blocked Tuesday morning when a semi truck got stuck in the underpass. 

Spokane Police and a tow truck responded to the scene to assist in removing the semi, which belonged to Performance Food Group. 

Over the years, the Stevens Street bridge has battled many trucks, despite efforts to avoid crashes. Lights and additional warning signs were added to the bridge to help drivers know when they are over height. 

