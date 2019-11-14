News

Troopers responding to serious crash on SR17 near Othello

Posted: Nov 14, 2019 08:20 AM PST

Updated: Nov 14, 2019 08:20 AM PST

There are serious injuries in a car crash on SR17 about 20 miles south of Moses Lake. 

The crash happened 8:00 a.m. Thursday near Othello. Washington State Trooper John Bryant said there were serious injuries but did not say how many people were involved. 

The road is not blocked. 

