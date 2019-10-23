News

Truck drives through barbed wire fence in fatal crash near Medical Lake

By:

Posted: Oct 22, 2019 08:37 PM PDT

Updated: Oct 22, 2019 11:29 PM PDT

SPOKANE, Wash. - Washington State Patrol troopers responded to a fatal crash just east of Medical Lake on Tuesday. 

WSP said a Dodge truck went off the road and through a barbed wire fence. 

State Route 902 was closed at Keene Road while troopers investigated Tuesday evening. 

Copyright 2019 KXLY.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior permission.


LOCAL AND REGIONAL NEWS

THIS WEEK'S CIRCULARS