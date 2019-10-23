Truck drives through barbed wire fence in fatal crash near Medical Lake
SPOKANE, Wash. - Washington State Patrol troopers responded to a fatal crash just east of Medical Lake on Tuesday.
WSP said a Dodge truck went off the road and through a barbed wire fence.
State Route 902 was closed at Keene Road while troopers investigated Tuesday evening.
BREAKING: SR902 is now closed east of Medical Lake as WSP investigates a fatal crash. Dodge truck went off the road, then through a barbed wire fence. #4newsnow pic.twitter.com/AK2Qtt0J5R— Kyle Simchuk (@KyleKXLY) October 23, 2019
