Train derails in Bonner County
LACLEDE, Idaho - A train derailed in Laclede, Idaho on Friday afternoon. Laclede is just east of Priest River.
The train was part of the Pend Oreille Valley Railroad, which is a shortline railroad located in Usk.
It is unclear what the train was carrying or if anyone was injured.
Catch up on the day's news and look ahead to tomorrow by signing up for the Daily Local email newsletter from KXLY4. Headlines, events, and staff picks every weeknight at 8 p.m. Sign up HERE to get your news on the D.L.
LOCAL AND REGIONAL NEWS
- Spokane Police arrest convicted arsonist in connection to ATM fire
- Train derails in Bonner County
- Woman arrested in connection to several fires in Spokane Valley
- Over 7.5 million people now live in Washington state
- Sandpoint police crack 1987 cold case, murder suspect arrested
- Firefighter injured in Hillyard garage fire