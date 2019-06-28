News

Train derails in Bonner County

By:

Posted: Jun 28, 2019 02:34 PM PDT

Updated: Jun 28, 2019 02:34 PM PDT

LACLEDE, Idaho - A train derailed in Laclede, Idaho on Friday afternoon. Laclede is just east of Priest River. 

The train was part of the Pend Oreille Valley Railroad, which is a shortline railroad located in Usk. 

It is unclear what the train was carrying or if anyone was injured. 

