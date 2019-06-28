Train derails in Bonner County

Jeff Riggs A train has derailed in Laclede , Idaho.

LACLEDE, Idaho - A train derailed in Laclede, Idaho on Friday afternoon. Laclede is just east of Priest River.

The train was part of the Pend Oreille Valley Railroad, which is a shortline railroad located in Usk.

It is unclear what the train was carrying or if anyone was injured.

