Traction tires advised for drivers traveling over Stevens Pass

Posted: Oct 08, 2019 04:11 PM PDT

Updated: Oct 08, 2019 05:00 PM PDT

SPOKANE, Wash. - With snow and slush continuing to accumulate on Stevens Pass, the Washington State Department of Transportation is advising drivers use traction tires when traveling both directions.  

Additionally, all oversize vehicles are prohibited as of 4 p.m. on Tuesday.  

