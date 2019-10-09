Traction tires advised for drivers traveling over Stevens Pass
SPOKANE, Wash. - With snow and slush continuing to accumulate on Stevens Pass, the Washington State Department of Transportation is advising drivers use traction tires when traveling both directions.
Additionally, all oversize vehicles are prohibited as of 4 p.m. on Tuesday.
CLICK HERE for updates to road conditions.
