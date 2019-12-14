Tour bus driver killed in Quincy crash identified as 71-year-old Spokane man

Creative Commons

QUINCY, Wash, - The tour bus driver killed in Friday's crash in Quincy has been identified as 71-year-old Sidney Austin of Spokane.

Austin was driving an Alpha Omega charter bus full of passengers to Leavenworth when it collided with a Quincy School District bus.

The school bus had been rear-ended by an SUV and was stalled in the roadway when it was hit by the charter bus.

Several of the passengers on the charter bus and children on the school bus suffered minor injuries in the crash. Austin was pinned to his seat and passed away at the scene.

The Grant County Sheriff's Office said dense fog was a factor in the crash. Neither alcohol nor drugs were involved in the collision and all drivers were wearing their seatbelts.