Top stories for Thursday morning

SPOKANE, Wash. - Happy Thursday! Here are the top headlines you need to know as you start your morning.

Fall is here, folks

Temperatures are expected to take a big drop over the next few days and it all starts Thursday. Colder temperatures move into the region with some scattered showers. More rain is on the way for Friday and even some snow fall in local mountains.

Several people arrested in Spokane standoff

Several people were arrested in a SWAT standoff that lasted nearly two hours on Wednesday. Police responded to the home earlier in the day for reports of a shooting. A man with a gunshot wound was treated and is expected to survive.

Get treatment or go jail

Could an ultimatum be the answer for Spokane’s homeless problems? Mayoral candidate Nadine Woodward has pointed to a program in Marysville as a possible solution. 4 News Now went west to learn more about the program that offers people treatment or a night in jail.

Mayor, city scramble to find shelter space for homeless

Three out of the four emergency warming centers from last year will not be reopening. The City of Spokane is now running out of time to find replacement shelters for thousands of people before cold weather sets in.

