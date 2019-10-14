The Fall Train Show rolls in to Spokane today

SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Fall Train show is back today for model train lovers to showcase their prized trains.

Not only are the trains fun to look at, but they provide a look into the history of the railroad system and how trains operate.

Whether you’re 1 or 100, there is something for everyone to enjoy. There will be Lego train layouts as well as interactive trains for children to play with. There will be vendors as well as plenty of layouts to look at.

Come enjoy all the hard work that train modelers have put in to create amazing tracks and trains for viewers to enjoy.

The event is from 9:30 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. today at the Spokane County Fairgrounds and it’s $6 to attend.

For more event information, visit the website here.

RELATED: Mt. Spokane High School Artisan Craft & Food Fair wraps up today