Spotlight Spokane: Laughing Dog Brewery
PONDERAY, Idaho - Our latest Spotlight Spokane takes us to the Laughing Dog Brewery located in Ponderay, Idaho.
LOCAL AND REGIONAL NEWS
- Providence, Walgreens team up to bring express care clinics to Spokane
- Historic Coeur d'Alene home makes move across lake
- Daily Evergreen journalists explain compliments, criticisms received since Gesser piece
- Reward offered in case of tagged mural
- Health Alert: Potentially deadly toxin found in Moses Lake
- Road closure planned in Coeur d'Alene