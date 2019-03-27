Senate committee blocks Idaho Medicaid expansion bill

BOISE, Idaho - A Medicaid Expansion Bill requiring work requirements for some Medicaid expansion recipients in Idaho has failed, at least for now.

By a 7-2 vote, the Senate Health and Welfare committee decided to 'hold the bill' in the committee, which kills the bill.

The bill passed the House ealier this month.

The legislation would have required a 20-hour-per-week work minimum and people who are between 100 and 138 percent of federal poverty level to continue paying for private insurance on the state-run health exchange.

Voters authorized Medicaid expansion with an initiative in November after years of inaction by the Idaho Legislature.

However, many Republican lawmakers in the GOP-dominated Legislature oppose Medicaid expansion, including co-founder of Recalim Idaho, the grass roots organizationr responsible for Proposition Two, Luke Maryville.

"Today is a major victory for all Idahoans who value working families and healthy communities," Maryville said. "House Bill 277 would only inflict unnecessary pain on thousands of working Idahoans, do damage to rural communities all across the state, and invite costly litigation that taxpayers would foor the bill for."

A different Medicaid expansion bill with voluntary work requirements is currently in the Senate awaiting amendments.

