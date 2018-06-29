No public defenders available for Spokane County felony cases

SPOKANE, Wash. - Anyone charged with a felony and needing a public defender in Spokane County won't get one this month.

Thomas Krzyminski, the director of Spokane County's public defender's office, let superior court judges know earlier this week that no new felony cases would be assigned public defenders for the last days of June.

Krzyminski went on to say there may be some exceptions, but not many. Kryzminski said there are not any attorneys available to assign because they have all reached the top of the number of cases the state allows public defenders to carry.

The public defender's office believes it will be able to begin assigning attorneys to felony cases again on July 2nd. At that time, though, the department believes it will only be a matter of a week or two until they are out of lawyers again.