Nighttime lane closures on I-90 west of CDA begin next week
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Next week travelers can expect nighttime lane closures on Interstate 90 near the Huetter rest area west of Coeur d'Alene.
Temporary lanes will be built in the median this fall to maintain traffic flow during bridge maintenance scheduled for next spring.
Work is expected to take place overnight Monday through Friday between 7:30 p.m. and 5:30 a.m. until mid-October.
As part of this project, crews will also preserve surfaces of bridges in Post Falls this year that pass over the interstate. Bridges include those at Idaho Street, McGuire Road, Seltice Way and Pointe Parkway. Sealing the surface of each bridge is expected to take approximately one week, and during that time, at least one lane of traffic will remain open.
