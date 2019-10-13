Mt. Spokane High School Artisan Craft & Food Fair wraps up today
SPOKANE, Wash. - Today is the final day of the Mt. Spokane High School Artisan Craft & Food Fair, which includes art, food and gifts.
There will be over 125 vendors in attendance, cooking up food and selling crafts.
There will also be a raffle and other fun activities as well.
The Fair is open from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. and tickets are $2. Proceeds from this event benefit the Mt. Spokane High School Band.
If you’re on your way to Green Bluff today, make sure stop in on your way and make a quick detour at this event!
For more information, visit the event's Facebook page here.
