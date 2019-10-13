Top Stories

Mt. Spokane High School Artisan Craft & Food Fair wraps up today

Posted: Oct 13, 2019 12:08 PM PDT

Updated: Oct 13, 2019 12:08 PM PDT

SPOKANE, Wash. - Today is the final day of the Mt. Spokane High School Artisan Craft & Food Fair, which includes art, food and gifts.

There will be over 125 vendors in attendance, cooking up food and selling crafts.

There will also be a raffle and other fun activities as well.

The Fair is open from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. and tickets are $2. Proceeds from this event benefit the Mt. Spokane High School Band.

If you’re on your way to Green Bluff today, make sure stop in on your way and make a quick detour at this event!

For more information, visit the event's Facebook page here.

