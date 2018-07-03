Lighting the way by the House of Charity

Over the past week, the Spokane streets department has installed solar-powered flashing LED lighting to the pedestrian crosswalks at Browne & Pacific and at Division & Pacific.

“This is wonderful news for our homeless patrons, staff members and volunteers who use both crosswalks numerous times each day. Ever since the House of Charity moved to this site in 2000, both crosswalks have been extremely dangerous for all those accessing the shelter. There have been numerous pedestrians hit by cars over the years and many more rear-end collisions as cars attempt to stop suddenly for people in those crosswalk” Rob McCann, President & CEO of Catholic Charities Eastern Washington expressed.

Both crosswalks, but especially the crossing at Pacific and Browne have been problematic for close to two decades. As vehicles head south on Browne, come out of the viaduct and heads towards wider, additional lanes, they often naturally pick up speed as they hit the area where the crosswalk sits, making it harder for cars to stop, causing actual and near rear-end collisions if somebody is in the crosswalk. To make matters more challenging, the reality of homelessness is that some chronic street homeless suffer from serious diseases related to both mental health and substance abuse, which leads to situations where homeless clients themselves are simply not paying attention or making risky and harmful choices about when to enter the crosswalk.

The House of Charity can often see more than 400 chronically homeless men and women each day. The shelter has seen an enormous increase in its client population since it became the only location for 24/7 sheltering of homeless single adults two years ago.

McCann added, “We are so grateful to Mayor Condon and the city for making this a top priority in order to create a safer and healthier community. In my 18 years at Catholic Charities we have brought this dangerous issue to the city numerous times, requesting help, and it was Mayor Condon and his staff who finally answered our letters, met with us, and came up with a great first attempt at a solution.”