FNSE 10.18.2019 Part 2: Great Northern and Northeast A league action

Posted: Oct 18, 2019 11:53 PM PDT

Updated: Oct 18, 2019 11:56 PM PDT

FNSE 10.18.2019 Part 2: Great Northern and Northeast A league action

SPOKANE, Wash. - The Great Northern League race is tightening, and we had a 2018 state championship rematch for the Northeast A league, the 4 News Now sports team recaps all the highlights from week 8 of high school football.

