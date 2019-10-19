FNSE 10.18.2019 Part 2: Great Northern and Northeast A league action
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Great Northern League race is tightening, and we had a 2018 state championship rematch for the Northeast A league, the 4 News Now sports team recaps all the highlights from week 8 of high school football.
Copyright 2019 KXLY.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior permission.
Previous Story
Catholic Charities hopes new security team will lower downtown crime
Next Story
Police: Burglar steals jewelry while great grandmother sleeps nearby
LOCAL AND REGIONAL NEWS
- Catholic Charities hopes new security team will lower downtown crime
- DOJ awards millions to improve public safety in American Indian, Alaska native communities
- Air 4 Adventure: Pend Oreille Bay Trail
- Police: Burglar steals jewelry while great grandmother sleeps nearby
- Saturday is the last day for free tree disposal
- Man arrested for robbing WinCo Foods, reportedly threatening employees with knife