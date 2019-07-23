Feelin' hot, hot, hot! Tuesday will be the warmest day of the year so far
SPOKANE, Wash. - Tuesday will be the warmest day of the year so far in the Inland Northwest.
Expect it to be sunny with high temperatures in the mid-90s, even high-90s in some areas of the region. Some rain showers and thunderstorms are also expected overnight, bringing lightning and winds.
Because of the high temperatures, windy conditions and potential for lightning, the National Weather Service of Spokane has issued a Red Flag Warning for today and tomorrow.
The Red Flag Warning goes into effect at 6:00 p.m. Tuesday and lasts until 5:00 a.m. Wednesday.
Wednesday will be the coolest day of the next week, with a high of 80 expected.
