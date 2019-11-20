Enjoy a not-so-Silent Night at the 'Bad Santa Pub Crawl'
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Pub Crawls bring you 'Bad Santa Pub Crawl 2019.'
Check-in is at Borracho Tacos & Tequileria between 5 and 8 p.m. on Saturday, December 14. You can collect your own personal 'Santa's Sack' and discover nifty spots and great drinks all around Spokane.
End your night at the Christmas After-Party to get your ugly Christmas sweatshirt and enjoy the music of DJ Brusky. Come in your best holiday outfit for the costume contest and get a free picture with Bad Santa.
The Bad Santa Pub Crawl benefits Toys for Tots of Spokane. If you donate a toy, you will be entered to win prizes.
You can deliver toys in advance to 'Brunette Sportswear' at 130 N Lee St.
For more information, you can visit the Spokane Pub Crawls website.
Previous Story
Water contaminants prompt boil advisory for Liberty Lake residents
Next Story
Lush Cosmetics opening first-ever Spokane location in February 2020
LOCAL AND REGIONAL NEWS
- Water contaminants prompt boil advisory for Liberty Lake residents
- Enjoy a not-so-Silent Night at the 'Bad Santa Pub Crawl'
- Schweitzer gets four inches of snow as ski season draws closer
- Moses Lake homeowner subdues, holds alleged car-prowler until police arrive
- Lush Cosmetics opening first-ever Spokane location in February 2020
- Moses Lake police searching for woman accused of stealing, punching Home Depot employee