Commerce grants $3 million from Clean Energy Fund to nonprofit lenders

OLYMPIA, Wash. - The Washington State Department of Commerce announced $3.1 million in grant awards from the 2018 Clean Energy Fund Revolving Loan Fund Program to three nonprofit lending partners.

Craft3, Puget Sound Cooperative Credit Union and the Washington State Housing Finance Commission make loans to advance commercial and residential energy efficiency and solar projects, including electric vehicles.

The Clean Energy Revolving Loan Fund Program supports the widespread use of proven energy efficiency, renewable energy and transportation electrification technologies that have been inhibited by lack of access to capital.