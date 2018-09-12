Classic movie; cheap price... Tonight!

Silver Screen Collection/Moviepix/Getty Images via CNN Burt Reynolds as Bo 'Bandit' Darville, in 'Smokey And The Bandit', 1977.

AMC theaters will show "Smokey and the Bandit" on the big screen again, starting tonight.

The theater chain will air the Burt Reynold's classic at almost 250 theaters across the country, including the AMC in Spokane's River Park Square.

Tickets will be only $5.

The 1977 comedy with Reynolds, Sally Field and Jackie Gleason will show at 7:10 tonight and run through September 20th at varying times.

Actor Burt Reynolds died on September 6 at the age of 82.