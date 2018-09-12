City of Moscow accepting name suggestions for 'edible forest' park

Copyright 2018 KXLY.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior permission.

MOSCOW, Idaho - The City of Moscow is in the process of selecting a name for a new park property and is inviting all citizens to suggest names for consideration.

The property, located between Southview Avenue and Indian Hills Drive in the Indian Hills 8th Addition neighborhood, will be developed as an 'edible forest' with food-bearing trees, shrubs and other flora.

All name suggestions received by 5:00 p.m. on October 10, 2018 will be considered by the Moscow Tree Commission who wil select a name for recommendation. The recommended name will then be announced on the City's social media channels during a 60-day comment period open to the public.

All comments received from the public regarding the proposed name will be reviewed by the Moscow Tree Commission and Parks and Recreation Commission who will make a final recommendation for consideration by the Moscow City Council.

Nomination forms may be downloaded here or picked up in person and submitted at the Hamilton Indoor Recreation Center, Moscow City Hall, or the Moscow Public Library. Forms may be dropped off at those locations as well.

Nominations must be received by 5:00 p.m. on October 10, 2018 in order to be considered.