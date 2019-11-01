Celebrate Native American Heritage Month with these events at the Spokane Public Library

SPOKANE, Wash. - November is Native American Heritage Month, and Friday is the first day of festivities and events.

The Spokane Public Library is hosting events throughout the month to celebrate. They include the opportunity to learn about Native American history and tradition through crafts, lectures, games, movies and discussion.

According to nativeamericanheritagemonth.gov, "In 1915, the annual Congress of the American Indian Association meeting in Lawrence, Kans., formally approved a plan concerning American Indian Day. It directed its president, Rev. Sherman Coolidge, an Arapahoe, to call upon the country to observe such a day. Coolidge issued a proclamation on Sept. 28, 1915, which declared the second Saturday of each May as an American Indian Day and contained the first formal appeal for recognition of Indians as citizens."

Years down the line, President George H.W. Bush signed a resolution to designate November 'National American Indian Heritage Month'.

Events include:

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 2

3:30 p.m. Children's Book Reading: Bigfoot and Lightning Bug (South Hill)

MONDAY, NOVEMBER 4

6:30 p.m. Navajo Blue Corn Mush- Navajo Creation Story (Shadle)

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 9

10:30 a.m. Navajo Rug Weaving- Children's Storytime (Indian Trail)



MONDAY, NOVEMBER 11

6:30 p.m. The Lakota of the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation (Shadle)

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 16

3:30 p.m. That Dam Issue! Grand Coulee Dam, the Spokane Tribe, and the Equitable Compensation Act (South Hill)

SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 17

1 p.m. MMIW- Murdered and Missing Indigenous Women (South Hill)

MONDAY, NOVEMBER 18

6:30 p.m. Ancient Native American Traditions Still Practiced Today (Shadle)

TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 19

4 p.m. Salish School of Spokane (Shadle)

WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 20

6 p.m. Film: A Good Day to Die (Downtown)

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 23

3:30 p.m. Children's Book Reading: Bigfoot and Lightning Bug (Shadle)

SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 24

3:30 p.m. Film: Language Healers: Native Americans Revitalizing Native Languages (South Hill)

MONDAY, NOVEMBER 25

6 p.m. Truth and Reconciliation and Native Americans (Shadle)

TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 26

6 p.m. History of the Spokane Tribe of Indians (Shadle)

For more information on Native American Heritage Month and local events at the Spokane Public Library, visit their website.