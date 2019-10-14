'Coffee for Coats': Local business offering a free latte in exchange for coat donation

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

SPOKANE, Wash. - As temperatures plummet, something as simple as a coat becomes a necessity. Many children are in need of warm clothing during these next few months, and you can help them by donating or a new or gently used coat.

Hot Toddy's Coffee for Coats is happening Monday, October 14th from 5 a.m. until 9 p.m.

Not only are you helping local children stay warm, but you will also get a free 16 oz. latte when you donate a coat.

Both of Hot Toddy's locations are participating, and you can visit either of their locations:

5978 Highway 291 Brewhouse

101 W. Francis Ave.

For more information on this event, visit the Facebook page here.

If you want to get in on donating coats well after the 14th, be sure to contribute to Coats 4 Kids!

