Top stories to start your Wednesday

Copyright 2019 KXLY.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior permission.

SPOKANE, Wash. - Happy Wednesday! It's another cold morning in Spokane. You're waking up to temperatures in the teens, which is near a record low for this time of year. Today will be another sunny day but high temperatures will only top out in the mid 30s.

Here's what you should know to start your Wednesday:

Spokane Police officer accused of sexual assault

Multiple sources confirm Nathan Nash is the Spokane Police officer under investigation for sexually assaulting the victim in a case he was working. The woman said Nash came to her home to do a follow-up investigation and, while there, sexually assaulted her. SPD has turned the investigation over to the Spokane County Sheriff's Office. At this time Nash has not been charged with a crime.

Have you voted?

You're not the only one procrastinating. About 16.6% of Spokane county voters have their ballots in right now. The county auditor said yesterday we're on track for about average turnout in an odd-year election, which is around 35%. If you have any questions while you're voting, check out voter's guide here. Ballots need to be put back in the mail by Tuesday morning or in a dropbox by Tuesday at 8 p.m.

Go Sounders!

With a 3-1 victory over Los Angeles FC on Tuesday night, the Seattle Sounders have advanced to the MLS Cup final for the third time in four years. Seattle will either host Toronto or visit defending champion Atlanta United next Sunday, Nov. 10.

Winner takes all

Tonight either the Houston Astros or the Washington D.C. Nationals will be crowned World Series champs. The Nats tied up the series last night, forcing game 7 in Houston.