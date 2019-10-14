Top stories to start your Monday

Copyright 2019 KXLY.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior permission.

SPOKANE, Wash. - Welcome to a new week! Today's weather should be sunny and pleasant , we're expecting a high of 55 degrees in the Spokane area. Enjoy the dry conditions while they last, though; a strong storm system is expected to move in Wednesday.

Here's what you should know as you get your day started:

Security ramped up at Ferris High School

Extra police officers will be on campus at Ferris High School today as investigators look into threats made on social media. A robocall went out of parents Sunday night notifying them of the threats, saying they were focused on specific students. Police so far have no probable cause to arrest anyone, and will work together with district leaders to ensure safety at the school today.

Fortnite goes black

Gamers were left staring into a black hole yesterday, because the extremely popular Fortnite game went dark. Players logged in to participate in an event called "The End" as the game prepares to launch its next iteration. But around 11 a.m., a rocket on the virtual island where Fortnite is set blew up the landscape and dragged everyone playing into a black hole. Four hours after the game had gone down, thousands of people were still watching. The outage lasted until the early hours of this morning.

Top local headlines from the weekend: