Top stories to start your Friday morning

Copyright 2019 KXLY.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior permission.

SPOKANE, Wash. - Here are the top stories to know while you start your Friday, October 18:

MISSING TEEN: Almost ten days have passed since a Spokane County teen, Sara McNease, disappeared from a local college campus. Each day brings with it new challenges and uncertainty for the young woman's family.

AVIATION: A pilot who collects antique planes has plans to open a flight museum at Felts Field.

LCHS THREAT CASE: A plea deal has been reached in the case of a former Lewis and Clark High School student charged with making threats against the school and students.

FREE/REDUCED LUNCH: Trump administration is considering a change which could kick tens of thousands of kids off from the free and reduced lunch program.

APHID SEASON: If you have been outside in the last 24 hours, there is a good chance you have gotten a mouthful of bugs. But, what exactly are they?

Watch Good Morning Northwest on 4 News Now beginning at 5 a.m. for all your top news stories and local weather forecast.