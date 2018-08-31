Top stories of the day

1. Spokane teachers union approves 13 percent pay raise, school board to vote

Spokane Public Schools' teachers will see a 13.32 percent raise in their salaries following a tentative agreement reached Thursday night between SPS and the Spokane Education Association.

2. Mt. Spokane and Whitworth host Hawaiian football team

High school football practice controlled Whitworth's Pine Bowl Thursday morning. It didn't take long to realize the players from Damien Memorial weren't from around here.

3. Nuns need help: Thieves steal tools from the maintenance workers at Mount St. Michael's

The nuns at Mount St. Michael's Traditional Catholic Parish, home to Spokane's Singing Nuns, need your help. They had over $600 worth of tools stolen from their maintenance workers last week, and they caught the suspects on camera.

4. Pediatricians adjust age limit for rear-facing car seats

Children should ride in rear-facing car seats until they reach the height or weight limit for the seat, according to updated recommendations from the American Academy of Pediatrics.

5. Moses Lake mother dons T-rex costume on first day of school to teach a valuable lesson

Usually, kids scoff at the idea of their parents behaving in a silly manner in public. And for three Moses Lake kids, that sentiment could not be truer. However, the reason they were embarrassed will hopefully teach them a valuable lesson for the future.