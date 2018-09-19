News

Top stories for your Wednesday morning

Posted: Sep 19, 2018 07:41 AM PDT

Updated: Sep 19, 2018 07:41 AM PDT

Morning Sprint for September 19

SPOKANE, Wash. - Catch up with this morning's top headlines in the Morning Sprint with the Good Morning Northwest team. 

Pullman arson suspect admits starting fire, too drunk to remember why

South Hill neighbors concerned about speeding drivers diverted from traffic

Spokane veterans heading to help Hurricane Florence recovery

Gesser resigns from WSU amid sexual misconduct allegations

Woman who accused Gesser of sexual harassment speaks out

Medical examiner identifies man found near Centennial Trail

Free child vaccination clinic today

