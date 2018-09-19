Top stories for your Wednesday morning
SPOKANE, Wash. - Catch up with this morning's top headlines in the Morning Sprint with the Good Morning Northwest team.
More information:
Pullman arson suspect admits starting fire, too drunk to remember why
South Hill neighbors concerned about speeding drivers diverted from traffic
Spokane veterans heading to help Hurricane Florence recovery
Gesser resigns from WSU amid sexual misconduct allegations
Woman who accused Gesser of sexual harassment speaks out
Medical examiner identifies man found near Centennial Trail
Free child vaccination clinic today
LOCAL AND REGIONAL NEWS
- State marksman kills wolf from pack in northeast Washington
- Top stories for your Wednesday morning
- Free child vaccination clinic today
- Gesser accuser responds to his resignation from WSU
- Spokane veterans heading to help Hurricane Florence recovery
- Medical examiner identifies man found near Centennial Trail