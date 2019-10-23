Top stories for your Wednesday morning

Copyright 2019 KXLY.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior permission.

SPOKANE, Wash. - Happy Wednesday! Today will be sunny and dry, perfect weather to soak up these last few days of beautiful fall foliage. More gusty winds later this week will likely knock many of the leaves off their trees.

Here's what you should know this morning:

Have you seen this man?

Bradley D. Walters is wanted for the kidnapping of a N. Idaho teenager. The 20-year-old is accused of taking 15-year-old Lacey Jeffries from the St. Maries area to Spokane, with the intent to commit a sexual act. Jeffries was found Spokane police and returned to her family. Walters is still on the run. If you've seen him, call Crime Check at 509-456-2233, or 911.

Convicted killer free on work release, then arrested again

He was convicted of one of the most notorious crimes in Spokane history. Thomas Dibartolo, a Spokane County sheriff's deputy at the time, was found guilty of shooting his wife Patty in the head and shooting himself to cover up the crime. It happened in 1996 on the South Hill. Dibartolo was sentenced to 26 years in prison. He's scheduled to be released from custody in February 2020. But in August, he was moved from the Rhode Island prison where he's served his sentence, to a work release facility in Yakima. Then, just yesterday, Dibartolo was booked back in to jail. He's currently listed under "work release suspension." We hope to learn more today about what caused the Department of Corrections to suspend his work release.

Our most-read local story:

Did you know?

Starting in just a few months, if you work in Washington you'll be able to take up to 18 weeks (or about four and a half months) of paid leave for the birth of a new baby or a family medical crisis. Under the Washington Paid Family & Medical Leave act, you can still earn up to 90% of your typical pay-- between $100 and $1,000 per week.