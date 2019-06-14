News stories to start your Friday, June 14
SPOKANE, Wash. - Good morning - it is Friday, June 14. Here are some news stories you may have missed while you were sleeping last night:
More than 100 people showed up Thursday night to a panel discussion at the downtown Spokane library titled "Understanding Drag."
Another sexually violent predator is being released to Spokane and one woman is taking matters into her own hands.
Former Washington State Cougar Klay Thompson left game six of the NBA Finals after suffering a knee injury. After the game Thompson's agent confirmed to reporters that Thompson suffered a torn ACL.
A Spokane County Sheriff's Office sergeant was terminated Thursday for making racist, sexist and threatening remarks.
Businesswoman and "Shark Tank" personality Barbara Corcoran said she is "overwhelmed with sadness" over the loss of both her brother and all of the others who have died in the Dominican Republic in recent months.
- Trump owes Spokane $65,000 for 2016 rally, but other campaigns owe money, too
- Kootenai County says goodbye to beloved K9
- Spokane NAACP: Racist, threatening comment by sheriff's sergeant raises concerns
- The Moving Wall, a replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial arrives in Medical Lake for the weekend
- Moscow man accused of 'serial flashing' near WSU campus
- Bellingham teen fired as Christian camp counselor because he's gay