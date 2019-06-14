News stories to start your Friday, June 14

Copyright 2018 KXLY.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior permission.

SPOKANE, Wash. - Good morning - it is Friday, June 14. Here are some news stories you may have missed while you were sleeping last night:

More than 100 people showed up Thursday night to a panel discussion at the downtown Spokane library titled "Understanding Drag."

Another sexually violent predator is being released to Spokane and one woman is taking matters into her own hands.

Former Washington State Cougar Klay Thompson left game six of the NBA Finals after suffering a knee injury. After the game Thompson's agent confirmed to reporters that Thompson suffered a torn ACL.

A Spokane County Sheriff's Office sergeant was terminated Thursday for making racist, sexist and threatening remarks.

Businesswoman and "Shark Tank" personality Barbara Corcoran said she is "overwhelmed with sadness" over the loss of both her brother and all of the others who have died in the Dominican Republic in recent months.

