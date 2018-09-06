Top stories for September 6

Copyright 2018 KXLY.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior permission.

Here are the top stories on our website today:

Police arrest man for sexually assaulting beaver

A man has been arrested on animal cruelty charges after a woman said she witnessed him sexually assaulting a beaver in Columbia Park in Kennewick, Washington late Monday night.

Investigative team: Man shot by police was advancing towards them with knife

The team of investigators looking into Monday's police shooting in Cheney says the man who was shot was advancing towards officers with a knife.

Copyright 2018 KXLY.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior permission.

Copyright 2018 KXLY.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior permission.

AMBER alert helps find 11-year-old boy, mother arrested in Omak

Around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday night, Kootenai county deputies responded to reports of a possible parental kidnapping.

Friend of Cheney man killed by police believes officers used excessive force

A friend of 40-year-old Steve Anderson, the man shot and killed by police outside a Cheney grocery store, said he believes officers used excessive force.

Silver Screen Collection/Moviepix/Getty Images via CNN Burt Reynolds as Bo 'Bandit' Darville, in 'Smokey And The Bandit', 1977.

Silver Screen Collection/Moviepix/Getty Images via CNN Burt Reynolds as Bo 'Bandit' Darville, in 'Smokey And The Bandit', 1977.

Burt Reynolds dies at 82

Burt Reynolds, the mustachioed megastar who first strutted on screen more than half a century ago, died Thursday, according to his agent Todd Eisner.