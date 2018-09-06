Top stories for September 6
Here are the top stories on our website today:
Police arrest man for sexually assaulting beaver
A man has been arrested on animal cruelty charges after a woman said she witnessed him sexually assaulting a beaver in Columbia Park in Kennewick, Washington late Monday night.
Investigative team: Man shot by police was advancing towards them with knife
The team of investigators looking into Monday's police shooting in Cheney says the man who was shot was advancing towards officers with a knife.
AMBER alert helps find 11-year-old boy, mother arrested in Omak
Around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday night, Kootenai county deputies responded to reports of a possible parental kidnapping.
Friend of Cheney man killed by police believes officers used excessive force
A friend of 40-year-old Steve Anderson, the man shot and killed by police outside a Cheney grocery store, said he believes officers used excessive force.
Burt Reynolds, the mustachioed megastar who first strutted on screen more than half a century ago, died Thursday, according to his agent Todd Eisner.
LOCAL AND REGIONAL NEWS
- Spirit Lake Police use pedal power for patrols
- Crews begin to repair damaged bridge near Ritzville
- Fire burning near 49 Degrees North grows
- Raid nets guns, drugs and rape suspect
- Planters Nut Mobile visits Spokane on cross country tour
