Top Stories for September 3
Spokane restaurant to be featured on Guy Fieri show
World-renowned chef Guy Fieri is featuring a Spokane restaurant on this season's premier of Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives. Keep an eye out on September 21!
Free symphony performance Monday in Spokane
The Spokane Symphony wants to help you celebrate Labor Day with a free concert at Comstock Park. The free concert includes classics, patriotic tunes and favorites from the world of pop, Hollywood and Broadway.
Nighttime lane closures on I-90 expected near Coeur d'Alene
Next week, travelers can expect nighttime lane closures on Interstate 90 near the Huetter rest area west of Coeur d'Alene.
Kaepernick the new face of Nike Just Do It campaign
In a move that's sure to draw criticism, Nike unveiled the face for its 30th anniversary of the Just Do It campaign: embattled quarterback Colin Kaepernick.
Coug fans: Be aware of new bag policy at Martin Stadium
WSU football fans heading to Martin Stadium for Saturday's home opener need to be aware of the bag changes that go into effect this season. Bottom line: you'll have to leave most backpacks and purses in your car or at home.
Previous Story
Central Valley School District, union try to find common ground in salary talks
Next Story
Kaepernick the new face of Nike Just Do It campaign
LOCAL AND REGIONAL NEWS
- Coug fans: Be aware of new bag policy at Martin Stadium
- Nighttime lane closures on I-90 expected near Coeur d'Alene
- NPCSO looking for man who failed to register as a sex offender
- Human remains found in Enumclaw may be linked to missing man
- Neighbors determined to catch serial cat killer set up watch groups
- Man wanted in Nez Perce county for failing to register as a sex offender