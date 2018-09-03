Top Stories for September 3

Copyright 2018 KXLY.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior permission.

Spokane restaurant to be featured on Guy Fieri show

World-renowned chef Guy Fieri is featuring a Spokane restaurant on this season's premier of Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives. Keep an eye out on September 21!

Free symphony performance Monday in Spokane

The Spokane Symphony wants to help you celebrate Labor Day with a free concert at Comstock Park. The free concert includes classics, patriotic tunes and favorites from the world of pop, Hollywood and Broadway.

Nighttime lane closures on I-90 expected near Coeur d'Alene

Next week, travelers can expect nighttime lane closures on Interstate 90 near the Huetter rest area west of Coeur d'Alene.

Kaepernick the new face of Nike Just Do It campaign

In a move that's sure to draw criticism, Nike unveiled the face for its 30th anniversary of the Just Do It campaign: embattled quarterback Colin Kaepernick.

Coug fans: Be aware of new bag policy at Martin Stadium

WSU football fans heading to Martin Stadium for Saturday's home opener need to be aware of the bag changes that go into effect this season. Bottom line: you'll have to leave most backpacks and purses in your car or at home.