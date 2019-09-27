Top stories for Friday morning

Copyright 2019 KXLY.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior permission. David Novak's sister Crystal and mother Debbie speak out against prosecuting attorney Larry Haskell's decision not to file charges against the officer who shot and killed Novak back in January.

Family releases ‘disturbing' body cam video of fatal Spokane police shooting

The family of David Novak has released police body camera footage from the night he was shot and killed by Spokane Police Officer Brandon Rankin. The video was released the night before the police department planned to hold a press conference and address the media. In August, the Prosecutor's Office announced Rankin would not face charges in the incident. Novak's family claims officers only gave him six seconds before they opened fire.

Overturned semi trailer blocking eastbound lanes of I-90 near Fishtrap

An overturned semi trailer is fully blocking one lane of eastbound I-90 and partially blocking another near Fishtrap. The semi was towing dual trailers and lost the rear trailer. There is no estimated time for reopening.

Winter Storm Watch in place for areas around the Inland Northwest

A Winter Storm Watch is in place for many areas around the Inland Northwest, but not Spokane. Those affected areas can expect to see cold wind chills, rough water on lakes and outdoor objects blown around. The watch will remain in place through Sunday. A Wind Advisory has been issued for North Idaho and is also expected to last through Sunday.

Historic blizzard forecast for northern Rockies this weekend

A significant winter storm will blast through the northern Rocky Mountains this weekend. With unseasonably cold air already in place, wet, heavy snow is likely from the valleys to the mountain tops.

