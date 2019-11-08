Top news stories to start your Friday, November 8

Copyright 2019 KXLY.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior permission.

EWU PROTEST: Students reacted to conservative religious activists, who were speaking out about abortion and women’s clothing. Dozens of students quickly responded in what escalated into a protest.

HIT-AND-RUN: An 11-year-old boy who was injured in a hit-and-run on Monday is sharing his story, while his brother who witnessed it is asking drivers to slow down.

ELECTION 2019: The race for Spokane's next city council president has narrowed yet again, but it's still too close to call.

WARMING SHELTER: The opening date for Spokane's newest warming center has been postponed, as the city works to finalize permits and operating procedures.

SPOKANE TEEN VAPING: A new survey shows Spokane kids and teenagers are vaping more than the national average. Local health professionals, school leaders, and students are working together to cut down on teen vaping numbers in Spokane.

WSU BASKETBALL WINS: Washington State got their season started with an impressive 85-54 win over Seattle University Thursday giving Kyle Smith his first win as the Cougars head coach.

