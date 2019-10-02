Top local headlines to start your Wednesday

Copyright 2019 KXLY.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior permission.

SPOKANE, Wash. - Happy Wednesday! The sunny and cool weather will continue today with a high of 56 degrees in Spokane. That's about 10 degrees below average for this time of year. It will stay chilly through the weekend, but there is a warm up on the way. On Monday and Tuesday, we should be into the mid to upper 60s.

Here's what you should know to start your day:

Is flu season here...?

Almost. While flu season ramps up in the Spokane area in late October, some cases can show up as early as September. That means it's once again time to get those flu shots. More from local health experts here.

Whoa, this is cool.

A group of local 'fishermen' use an interesting technique to pull trash and junk out of the Spokane River. They use magnets to fish out manhole covers, cameras, bikes, even an antique pistol. Since Father's Day, they've rounded up 11,000 pounds of metal. What's even cooler than that? They're now trading the scrap metal in for money, which the group plans to donate to SOAR, an organization which provides for kids with autism and special needs. The metal recycling company is even pitching in to help, too. Check out this sweet story here.

Heads up, North Idahoans.

If you need to go to the Dept. of Licensing today, you'll need to go to an office that is not in Post Falls or Coeur d'Alene. Those two locations are closed all day today for mandatory training, according to the Kootenai County Sheriff's Office. Both offices will open back up tomorrow morning.

Our top local story right now:

Is about the man who spent hours holed up in a downtown gas station, in a standoff with Spokane Police and Washington State Patrol. He's now in jail, being held on half a million dollars bond. Read the story here.