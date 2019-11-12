Top local headlines to start your Tuesday

Copyright 2019 KXLY.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior permission.

SPOKANE, Wash. - Welcome to your Tuesday and the end of the dry streak we've been enjoying. Expect a chilly start to the day with temperatures around freezing, then showers to move in around noon. 4 News Now Chief Meteorologist Kris Crocker says you'll want to get your errands and dog-walking done in the morning.

Here's what's going on this morning:

The deciding votes...

Are still being counted in the race for Spokane's next City Council President. One week after election day, the race remains too close to call. Right now Cindy Wendle leads Breen Beggs by less than 150 votes. We haven't seen updated numbers since Friday, since the elections office took yesterday off for Veterans Day. Today's numbers-- expected this afternoon or early evening-- could help decipher a clear winner.

Homelessness in Spokane Valley

Tonight the Spokane Valley city council is taking up the issues of homeless camping in the city. A new measure would prohibit camping on public land, like city parks, sidewalks and roads. A second measure would close city parks at 7 p.m. Those who disobey either rule could face a $1,000 fine and 90 days in jail. Valley city council members will hear public comment tonight at their 6 p.m. meeting.

Celebration in Seattle

Sounders fans will fill the streets of Seattle for a victory parade today, celebrating their team's MLS Cup win Sunday. The parade will run through the heart of the city starting at noon. Fans of the other football are also celebrating this morning, after the Seattle Seahawks handed the San Francisco 49ers their first loss of the season in an overtime thriller last night.

