Top headlines to start your Wednesday

Posted: Sep 26, 2018 07:31 AM PDT

Updated: Sep 26, 2018 07:31 AM PDT

Morning Sprint for September 26

SPOKANE, Wash. - Start your day with this morning's news and weather in the Morning Sprint with KXLY4's Good Morning Northwest team. 

Idaho Dept. of Fish and Game defends decision to euthanize cougar

Delta's online systems back to normal after outage but morning flights could be delayed

Kavanaugh, Blasey Ford will testify in open hearing tomorrow

Court docs: Arson suspect said "I'll burn the whole place down"

Man charged with child rape threatened 11-year-old victim, police say

New four-wheeled attraction at Spokane Riverfront Park

