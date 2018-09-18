Top headlines to start your Tuesday
SPOKANE, Wash. - KXLY4's Good Morning Northwest team has everything you need to know to start your Tuesday in the Morning Sprint.
More information on today's top stories:
UPDATE: Officers identify man killed in Walla Walla police shooting Sunday night
Four suspects named in Stevens county illegal breeding operations
Authorities make arrest in WSU fraternity arson investigation
Spokane Valley Fire uses new mapping system to track opioid hot spots
Court documents: Kidnapping, car theft suspect threatened to kill victim
WSU places Gesser on home assignment after new misconduct complaint
LOCAL AND REGIONAL NEWS
- Mayor Condon 'disappointed' city council voted to override veto of renewable energy plan
- On the ballot: Initiative 1639 for gun safety
- Learn more about the $495M schools bond on your November ballot in Spokane
- Four suspects named in Stevens county illegal breeding operations
- Top headlines to start your Tuesday
- Free ice cream TODAY