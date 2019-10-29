Top headlines to start your Tuesday

Copyright 2019 KXLY.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior permission.

SPOKANE, Wash. - Welcome to a chilly Tuesday morning. Temperatures are likely to be in the teens or low-20s when you leave the house this morning, so bundle up! We are expecting sunny skies today, but it will only warm up to just above freezing.

Here's what you should know to start your day:

Left out in the cold

Temperatures in Spokane fell below 20 degrees overnight. Conditions like these are why city leaders work so hard to provide an additional place for the homeless to go during the winter, when all the shelters might be full. After months of missteps and setbacks, the city council finally agreed to use a location on S. Cannon as a warming center for the next few months. But it's not open yet. The non-profit tasked with running it didn't get the keys until yesterday. It will be another seven to 10 days until it's up and running. Meanwhile, the forecast calls for below freezing temperatures for the next five nights.

Impeachment vote

For weeks, republicans and President Donald Trump have claimed the impeachment inquiry being conducted by House democrats is unfair, illegitimate and being conducted in secret. Now, the House is expected to vote on a resolution which would make much of the inquiry public. Thursday's vote would lay out the next steps in the impeachment process, set hearings that are open to the public and authorizes the release of deposition transcripts, among other things.

Japanese Gardens closing soon

You have just three more days (including today) to spend time in the beautiful apanese Garden at Manito Park. The Nishinomiya Tsutakawa Japanese Garden closes at the end of October. It's open 8 a.m. to just before dusk through Thursday.