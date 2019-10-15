Top headlines to start your Tuesday

Copyright 2019 KXLY.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior permission.

SPOKANE, Wash. - Happy Tuesday! Today will be cloudy and mid-50s. Then, a change in our weather pattern will bring several storm systems through the region over the next several days.

Here's what you should know to get your day started:

Police officer charged with murder

The Fort Worth, Texas police officer who shot and killed a woman who was standing in her own home has been charged with murder. Body camera video shows Officer Aaron Dean waited just two seconds after asking Atatiana Jefferson to show her hands before he shot at her. Dean resigned from the police department yesterday morning. Around 1:00 p.m., he was arrested but posted bail about three hours later. The victim's family said they were relieved the officer was being held accountable, and that there will be "a long road to a prosecution, conviction and an appropriate sentence."

Should we let high schoolers sleep in?

Our story on the Coeur d'Alene School District considering later start times for high schools and middle schools has lots of local parents sounding off. Right now all secondary schools start between 7:30 a.m. and 8:00 a.m. A committee of parents and school staff will begin meeting later this month to consider the pros and cons of pushing those times back. If the committee is quick to make a decision, changes could go into effect as early as next school year. Or, the committee could decide no changes are necessary.

Taco Bell beef concerns

Taco Bell has removed about 2 million pounds of the seasoned beef used in its burritos and tacos, because the product could have metal shavings in it. The bags of meat were shipped to restaurant locations across the country. The company said Monday 100% of the product in question had already been removed from all restaurants.

Other local headlines: