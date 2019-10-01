Top headlines to start your Tuesday

Copyright 2019 KXLY.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior permission.

SPOKANE, Wash. - Welcome to October! It's a chilly Tuesday morning in Spokane-- likely the coldest morning of the season so far. Temperatures dipped into the 20s overnight, and will hover around freezing this morning. The chilly weather will continue today but it should be dry and sunny.

Here's what you should know to start your day:

Hours-long standoffs ends with man in custody

Spokane police officers say a 49-year-old man barricaded himself in a downtown gas station for nearly six hours last night. The situation began when Washington State Patrol troopers stopped a car on HWY 2 yesterday afternoon. Troopers said a passenger, named Phillip Booher, pulled a gun and said "I'm not going back to jail." He then hopped in the driver's seat and sped off, according to WSP. He got out of the car at the 76 gas station on 2nd and Walnut and ran inside, still holding the gun. Several customers and a clerk got out safe. Booher remained refused to come out, telling negotiators he would shoot the first officer he saw. Police said he even tried lighting things inside the store on fire. The nearby Tiki Lodge Motel was evacuated. Booher was finally arrested when SWAT officers moved in just before midnight.

Do you have a Real ID?

In Washington, they're called Enhanced Drivers licenses. In Idaho, they're called the STAR Card. You'll need one (or a passport) in order to get on an airplane starting one year from today. You may want to start the process now, though, because lines are expected to get longer and longer as the deadline approaches. Find more information here.

