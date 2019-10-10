Top headlines for your Thursday morning

Copyright 2019 KXLY.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior permission.

SPOKANE, Wash. - Welcome to your Thursday. Today's weather should be much, much calmer than yesterday's, though it will be very chilly. You're waking up to temperatures in the 20s. We're only headed for a high in the 40s..

Here's what you should know to start your day:

Lime scooter hit & run

Spokane police say someone driving an SUV hit and killed a man who was riding a Lime scooter last night. The crash happened around midnight at Wellesley and Crestline, in northeast Spokane. The driver of the SUV kept going, but then crashed about a mile away. Police say the suspect then got out and ran through yards in the area. Officers, K9s, and the Sheriff's Air One helicopter are all now looking for him. More details here.

When will the lights come back on?

If you're still in the dark because of Tuesday night's snowstorm, relief should be coming soon. According to Avista's outage map, about 2,100 customers are still without power. That's down from more than 30,000 during the storm. The company says the remaining customers can expect to have their power restored by midnight tonight.

Flavored vaping ban

Starting today, flavored vaping products are banned in Washington. The state Board of Health unanimously passed the ban yesterday, after Governor Jay Inslee requested the emergency rule with an executive action a few weeks ago. Washington follows several other states taking similar action amid concern over a deadly lung illness thought to be linked to vaping. The temporary ban is initially slated to last four months, but could be renewed.