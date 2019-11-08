Too early to see St. Nick? Not at this free event this weekend

Here are four free events you can go to this weekend, free of charge:

Fall Folk Festival Saturday, 11-10 p.m. Sunday, 11-5 p.m. Spokane Community College (The Lair, 1810 N. Greene Street, Spokane) Hear music of all kinds See traditional, ethnic dances Free parking

Navajo Rug Weaving & Children's Storytime Saturday, 10:30-11:15 a.m. Indian Trail Library (4909 W. Barnes Road, Spokane) Make a Navajo rug, story time Learn the history behind the tools and design used to make a Navajo rug

Hillyard Winter Craft Fair Saturday, 9-4 p.m. Rogers High School Handcrafted, homemade, one-of-a-kind treasures Local crafters and artisans

Winter Craft Fair Christmas Faire & Bazaar Saturday, 9-2 p.m. St. John's Cathedral (127 E. 12th Avenue, Spokane) Raffle, silent auction Take photos with St. Nicholas!

