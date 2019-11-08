Too early to see St. Nick? Not at this free event this weekend
Here are four free events you can go to this weekend, free of charge:
- Fall Folk Festival
- Saturday, 11-10 p.m.
- Sunday, 11-5 p.m.
- Spokane Community College (The Lair, 1810 N. Greene Street, Spokane)
- Hear music of all kinds
- See traditional, ethnic dances
- Free parking
- Navajo Rug Weaving & Children's Storytime
- Saturday, 10:30-11:15 a.m.
- Indian Trail Library (4909 W. Barnes Road, Spokane)
- Make a Navajo rug, story time
- Learn the history behind the tools and design used to make a Navajo rug
- Hillyard Winter Craft Fair
- Saturday, 9-4 p.m.
- Rogers High School
- Handcrafted, homemade, one-of-a-kind treasures
- Local crafters and artisans
- Christmas Faire & Bazaar
- Saturday, 9-2 p.m.
- St. John's Cathedral (127 E. 12th Avenue, Spokane)
- Raffle, silent auction
- Take photos with St. Nicholas!
