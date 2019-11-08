News

Too early to see St. Nick? Not at this free event this weekend

By:

Posted: Nov 08, 2019 09:44 AM PST

Updated: Nov 08, 2019 11:30 AM PST

Too early to see St. Nick? Not at this free event this weekend

Here are four free events you can go to this weekend, free of charge:

  • Fall Folk Festival
    • Saturday, 11-10 p.m.
    • Sunday, 11-5 p.m.
    • Spokane Community College (The Lair, 1810 N. Greene Street, Spokane)
    • Hear music of all kinds
    • See traditional, ethnic dances
    • Free parking
  • Navajo Rug Weaving & Children's Storytime
    • Saturday, 10:30-11:15 a.m.
    • Indian Trail Library (4909 W. Barnes Road, Spokane)
    • Make a Navajo rug, story time
    • Learn the history behind the tools and design used to make a Navajo rug
  • Hillyard Winter Craft Fair
    • Saturday, 9-4 p.m.
    • Rogers High School
    • Handcrafted, homemade, one-of-a-kind treasures
    • Local crafters and artisans
  • Christmas Faire & Bazaar
    • Saturday, 9-2 p.m.
    • St. John's Cathedral (127 E. 12th Avenue, Spokane)
    • Raffle, silent auction
    • Take photos with St. Nicholas!

Copyright 2019 KXLY.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior permission.


LOCAL AND REGIONAL NEWS

THIS WEEK'S CIRCULARS