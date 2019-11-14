Watch on GMNW: How to get the most financial aid for your college student
SPOKANE, Wash. - Searching for that dream school can be stressful for high school kids… and even more stressful on parents trying to figure out the cost.
Navigating the federal financial aid application process is not easy. Thursday morning on Good Morning Northwest, hear from experts who can help you figure out this important process, and help your student.
