Today will be the warmest day for the near future
SPOKANE, Wash. - Enjoy today's weather because it's only going to get colder from here.
Wednesday will be the warmest day for the near future. Sunshine will continue into Friday and we will some partly cloudy weather into Saturday.
Overnights will be clear, but cold, with temperatures dropping into the low to mid 20s.
It's looking like cold weather will continue into holiday, with possible snow on the way just before Thanksgiving.
