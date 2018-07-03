News

UPDATE: TJ Meenach bridge back open

Posted: Jul 03, 2018 08:28 AM PDT

Updated: Jul 03, 2018 12:50 PM PDT

SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police closed TJ Meenach bridge Tuesday morning while they worked to help a person in crisis.

Police tried to stop a man from jumping off the bridge, but were not successful.

 

 

The bridge reopened at 10 a.m., according to police.

 

 

