UPDATE: TJ Meenach bridge back open

SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police closed TJ Meenach bridge Tuesday morning while they worked to help a person in crisis.

Police tried to stop a man from jumping off the bridge, but were not successful.

Spokane Fire & Spokane Police ask that you avoid the TJ Meenach bridge on your commute this morning. It is temporarily closed. They are not sure when it will reopen.@kxly4news pic.twitter.com/HIfMmzmecW — Caroline Flynn (@CarolineF_KXLY) July 3, 2018

The bridge reopened at 10 a.m., according to police.